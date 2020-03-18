Feather River College softball team win doubleheader

The Feather River College Eagles beat the College Redwoods’ Corsairs in both games of a doubleheader March 11, 4-3 and 8-1. These two wins represent the first challenges of conference play.

Game one

FRC crossed home plate to step into the lead with two runs in the first inning. No runs were scored until the Corsairs planted two in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie up the game. Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning and the Eagles scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.

Akela Holder hit a home run for the Eagles. RBIs went to Holder and Kyllie Sappington.

Hannah Blas pitched 4.1 innings for the Eagles, striking out five of the 19 batters she faced. Ananda Delegarito threw from the mound for 2.1 innings, striking out three of the nine batters stepping to the plate.

Game two

With a bigger margin, the Eagles won game two of the doubleheader against the Corsairs by a score of 8-1. A pair of runs each was scored by shortstop Ryann Reese and first baseman Akela Holder. Dlegarito, Blas, Jeslyn Svejda and Brianna Ferguson all scored a run for the Eagles in game two.

Blas is credited with five RBIs and one of Blas’ hits was a home run. Holder hit two RBIs and Reese one. Holder and Blas hit doubles. Reese managed to steal the only base of the game.

Delegarito pitched all seven innings for FRC, striking out 10 of the 25 batters she faced.

The Eagles squeezed in a home game non-conference doubleheader March 14 with the Mendocino Eagles before the league opener today, March 18, on the FRC diamond with the first pitch being thrown at noon. Game two start time is 2 p.m.

Eagle doubleheader home games

All games start at noon & 2 p.m.

3/18 Lassen Cougars

3/25 Butte Roadrunners

4/3 Siskiyous Eagles

4/4 Redwoods Corsairs

4/17 Shasta Knights