Feather River College track team competes in meets 1 and 2

The March 7 Kim Duyst Invitational in Stanislaus County was the second competition for the Feather River College track team. Overall, the FRC women placed fifth as a team competing in six events of 16 in Stanislaus.

Brandeja Christensen took first place in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 12.77 scoring 10 points for the team. Christensen went on to win the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.39 and add another 10 points to the FRC team score.

Iyahna Jones was uncontested in the 400-meter dash and earned 10 team points with her time of 1:06:50. Jenna Asnault came in fourth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:57:72 adding 4 points for FRC. Asnault also competed in the 1500-meter, but was disqualified along with three other runners. Feather River had no competitors for the 100-meter or 400-meter hurdles.

All runners in the 4 x 100-meter relay were disqualified (Feather River did not compete) but the Eagles earned second place in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:48:95 and earned 8 more team points.

The Eagles had no athletes compete in high jump, pole vault, long jump, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw or javelin throw. FRC does have a thrower, Jasmine Stapleton, and she competed as an Eagle for the first time March 14 in Chico.

Butte College hosted the first event of the season that the Eagles were able to participate in Feb. 21. In the invitational preview, Christensen took first place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Iyahna Jones took first place in the 400-meter dash. Jenna Asnault competed in the 800- and 1500-meter races and took fourth place in the 800-meter, disqualifying in the 1500-meter.

Carlos Suarez is coaching the team for the second year at FRC. This small Eagle team is the largest the Quincy community college has had in many years.

“The girls have worked endlessly in preparation for this season and I am excited to see them flourish,” said Suarez. “It’s been a great experience to see the them develop and represent FRC as the program bounces back.” Stay tuned in these Sports pages for updates and developments as the season progresses.

Kim Duyst Invitational

100-meter final

6th Brandeja Christensen

15th Taneesha Porter

200-meter final

22nd Iyahna Jones

31st Taneesha Porter

51st Nizhoni Wortham

400-meter final

24th Iyahna Jones

800-meter final

47th Jenna Asnault

Butte Invitational Preview

100-meter

1st Brandeja Christensen

200-meter

1st Brandeja Christensen

400-meter

1st Iyahna Jones

800-meter

4th Jenna Asnault

1500-meter

DQ Jenna Asnault

4 x 400-meter relay

2nd FRC Eagle team