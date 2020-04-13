Fish bits for the week of April 13

John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association checked in April 5 to report details of an activity that is often times at its BEST when enjoyed alone.

I will begin this report by clarifying that Lake Almanor is currently open to fishing. The Canyon Dam boat ramp is open and the dock is in. The restrooms are closed and overnight camping is not permitted at the ramp or in any of the public campgrounds around the lake. Locals are fishing and observing social distancing rules. My understanding is that all of the local guides are off the water and not booking trips. Most of the boats on the water are occupied by a single person and shore fishermen are keeping a minimum of six feet between other fishermen.

“If any of the above changes over the next week I will post immediately on the Almanor Fishing Association Face Book page,” said Crotty.

At lake level we received a couple of inches of snow yesterday and we are expecting a snow/rain mix for the next couple of days. Lake level continues to rise and is currently at 4484.28 feet, an increase of one foot over the past month. Water temps remain in the mid forties.

Bank fishermen are picking up fish in the coves around Canyon Dam on bait with fishing better, when weather is worse. Fly fishermen are also picking up fish around the coves on midges off indicators or stripped slowly. Bank fishermen are picking up fish at Hamilton Branch on flies and bait. Boating pressure has been light,

I have heard reports of fish caught early on gulps in the top 20 feet and dropping down in the water column as the sun gets on the water. Pond smelt imitations continue to be the top producer while slow trolling. Speedy shiners in forty-niner, red dot frog and brown trout patterns trolled at 2.7 mph in the top 15 feet on the flats between Almanor West and Bailey produced fish for us on my last day on the water. Bug hatches are becoming more common around the lake.

These are trying times, as fishermen we all want to be fishing our favorite waterways, especially Almanor in the spring. As a small business owner I am fearful of the impact to myself and other small businesses. As president of AFA I dread the thought of canceling youth fishing days, our Veterans fishing events and our annual picnic. Collectively our health and safety should be everyone’s main concern, we will get through this.

Send pictures of your early spring fishing expeditions for publication in the Feather Publishing Sports Section to sports@plumasnews.com.