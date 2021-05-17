Fish don’t bite but the weather is nice

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth

Lake Almanor

Fishing remained tough this past week as fish continue to feast on insects. Lake level continues to rise, water temp is hovering around the 60-degree mark and clarity is between 12-15 feet.

“Pick your bait of choice and grind it out, target fish from the tip of the Peninsula north, fish at various depths until you find a fish or two,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. “Cover ground and be prepared for long intervals between fish.” The bass bite was good this past week as smallies are on their beds. The fish folks are catching are in great shape and hard fighting.

Traffic has been heavy on weekends with multiple bass tournaments taking place. The ramp gets crowded in the afternoon. Both USFS ramps remain open and most, if not all campgrounds, restaurants and RV Parks are open as well.

“I have heard reports of (extremely) early hex hatches taking place on the west shore, I have not seen any and I have not seen any hex larvae in the fish we are catching,” said Crotty. “Will attempt to get additional information this week.”

The Almanor area is expecting a slight cooling trend later this week with chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

Lake Davis

Saturday, June 19, is set for the Father’s Day Fishing Derby. Catagories for the Lake Davis Annual Spring Fishing Derby categories include Adult, Junior (under 16), and Dad and Me. Trophies, cash prizes, and 2022 entry will be awarded in each category. Tagged fish bounties will be awarded and there will be a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District. “Derby headquarters” is J&J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort, 7552 Lake Davis Road, Lake Davis, Portola.