Fishing around Lake Almanor

Thanks to John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association for sending in the details June 28 for conditions on Lake Almanor.

After an excessively warm week water temps have soared into the low 70s here on Almanor. Both clarity and water level remain unchanged from last week. We are expecting to see temperatures return to the mid-80s, which is average for this time of year.

The trout bite has been good for trollers in the flats from Rec #2 to Prattville north. Slow trolling crawlers has been the most effective method. Try naked crawlers at one mph on a size 6 or 8 hook just off the bottom in water to 40’ deep. It has been an early morning bite as fish become scarce after the sun gets on the water. As water temps continue to climb these fish will begin seeking cooler deeper water around springs.

Bank fishing has been tough with Hamilton Branch the best opportunity to catch a fish from shore. Bass fishermen continue to target fish off rocky points moving into deeper water as the sun gets on the water. The Hex Hatch is still going off along the west shore with mixed reports of fish caught. As is typical, every evening is different, bugs hatch in greater numbers at the dam one evening and off Prattville the next. “Pick your spot and keep in mind the easily accessible areas will have a greater concentration of fishermen,” said John Crotty. “We are beginning to see signs of pond smelt and should see fish targeting smelt in the next few weeks.”

The USFS ramp at Prattville is now open which should alleviate pressure at Canyon Dam. Campgrounds are beginning to open up, it is hit and miss, call ahead to ensure your preferred campground is open. Road construction on Highway 36 is causing up to 30 minutes delays on both sides of Chester.