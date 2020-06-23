Fishing around Plumas County

Frenchman Lake

Gary Blanchard sent in a picture to show off the success he is having on the lake. His fishing pals for the day, Zach and Kailey, enjoyed a personal best rainbow on June 16.

Fishermen are catching at the dam and at the first cove left of the dam. “There are monsters in there!” said Matthew Goodwin at Goodwin’s General Store. Salmon eggs are also producing nice catches. “We are selling a lot of Rainbow power bait,” said Matthew. “It’s doing really well at the dam and the east shore by big cove.”

Bucks Lake

Fishing is reported to be “GOOD!” Campgrounds in the area have opened up improving access to the lake for multiple day fishing excursions. The fish are plentiful as plants were hefty during the closure of Lower Bucks during repairs. A reminder: during the dam work no human access is permitted to the Lower Bucks area.

Lake Almanor

Summer has arrived in the mountains as well as on the calendar. “The weather has been fantastic and the fishing has been pretty darn good as well,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. “The Hex Hatch is in full swing and each evening you can find hundreds of fly fishermen targeting fat, healthy and happy Lake Almanor Trout.”

The bugs have been hatching in large numbers throughout the lake. With limited access; the majority of the fishermen are targeting fish from the dam to rocky point. You will find large volumes of Hexes hatching all along the west shore. Look for a muddy bottom in water to 30 feet deep and you will find bugs.

Water temps are starting out in the low sixties in the morning and approach the 70-degree mark in late afternoon. Water level is holding steady and clarity is 18-plus feet. Trollers continue to target fish between Prattville and the Peninsula north and are picking up quality fish slow trolling bait and plastics, trolling Arctic Fox flies at 2 mph or fast trolling hardware up to 3 mph. Fish continue to gorge on the protein rich Hex larvae and flies; they are in great shape and hard fighting.

“We are a few weeks away from Pond Smelt showing up at which time these fish will begin to aggressively feed on smelt,” said Crotty. “It’s no wonder Almanor produces monster trout and for the same reason they are tough to catch.”

Mark at Sierra Fly and Tackle at Hamilton Branch can assist fishermen with fly fishing needs and he has all of the gear for bank fishermen and trollers as well.

There is still no official word on when the USFS and PG&E campgrounds will open and Canyon Dam boat ramp remains the only public boat ramp on Almanor. Road construction on highway 36 on both sides of Chester and on highway 32 will cause for minor delays while traveling to Plumas County.

Lake Davis

Fishermen using Baby Simon Flame Copper and Dick Nites at about 16 to 28 feet down are getting good hits and fishing is reported to be good for both trout and bass. The ramps are all open but Honker Cove dock is the only one in the water as of June 14.

There will be a Weekend Fishing Derby Saturday, Sept. 5, during Labor Day weekend. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun-filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department,” said Jeanne. “As a side note, Saturday, Sept. 5, is a free fishing day in California!”

We would love to see pictures of your fishing adventures, adhering to safe social distancing and other precautionary measures of course. Send pictures of your spring fishing expeditions for publication in the Feather Publishing Sports Section to [email protected]