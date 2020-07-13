Fishing around Plumas County

By Mari Erin Roth

Special for Plumas News

Frenchman Lake

It’s no secret that the lake is a great place to be when the weather is hot, and boy it’s hot! Cody up at Goodwin’s General Store provided some details July 13th. Fishermen coming through the store say the fish are hitting on PowerBait, and some campgrounds are beginning to see some action.

The store has been super busy and fishing licenses are flying out the door. “I have a friend that has been slamming them at the dam with a certain kind of lure,” said Cody. What kind of lure you may wonder? After a little pressure Cody whispered, “a Repala.”

Lake Almanor

Many thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for providing updates and fishing details for the lake. Temps are in the 90s this week on Lake Almanor. “Water temps continue to increase as well with afternoon surface temps reaching 78 this past week,” reported John Crotty of AFA. Visibility remains 15-18 feet and water level is unchanged.

“We continue to see an increase in pond smelt activity throughout the lake, as fish are beginning to migrate into the deeper water and seek cooler oxygenated water around springs,” said Crotty. There has been an increase in boats anchored as well. Boats continue to target fish in the north/west section of the lake; that bite has slowed significantly over the past week.

It’s time to start searching for fish in the deeper water. “Rec #1 to Big Cove, Big Springs, Dorado, and Rec #2 are all good places to start,” said Crotty. “Crawlers and pond smelt imitation with or without some hardware 12-16”s in front will work this time of year. Anchor fishermen or using crickets, crawlers or cricket/meal worm combo.”

The Hex Hatch has slowed significantly as well. We will still see casings on the water and bugs are hatching; the bite along the west shore has been tough at best.

Hamilton Branch remains the #1 choice for bank fishermen; crickets, mealworms and crawlers remain the top choices. Not many bass guys on the water as the bass bite can be tough for the next few weeks.

Boat traffic is high and getting off the water can be challenging for fishermen. Common sense seems to be in short supply this time of the year both at the ramp and on the water, be patient and courteous.

Road construction continues on Highway 36 on both sides of Chester with delays up to a half hour. There is also construction on 70 through the Canyon with minimal delays and 32 from Chico is currently construction free with no delays. Both USFS ramps are open and most of the Almanor area campgrounds are as well. As always call ahead if you plan on camping to insure you have a site.

“Lastly, we have seen an increase in COVID cases up here over the past few weeks with 19 reported positive cases to date,” advised Crotty. “Be diligent and observe Plumas Counties COVID protocol at all times to ensure your safety as well as the health of us locals.”

Lake Davis

“The Annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby is rescheduled to the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department,” said Jim Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. As a side note, Saturday, Sept. 5 is the second free fishing day in California. Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first, on the 4th of July. Tight lines friends, tight lines and social distancing is the name of the game and what better place to do that than on the water or along the shore.

Send your fishing stories and pictures to [email protected] for inclusion in this regular article.