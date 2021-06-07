Fishing from Almanor to Frenchman

Lake Almanor

Lake level has peaked at 4483 feet and it is expected that the level will begin to drop soon. The 90-plus degree weather this first week of June raised water temps into the 70s. There is a cooling trend in the forecast for the coming week with day time highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. (Did we all plant our tomatoes May 31?) Winds have been blowing as predicted and are to continue through the early days of the week. Clarity is hovering between 10-15 feet.

The Hex hatch has begun with small hatches taking place around the dam and along the West Shore. It will be a few days before we see prolific hatches and it will take some time for the fish to key in on the hatches as well, the hatch and bite will only improve from here on forward.

The bite remains tough for trollers as fish continue to feast on insects. “There continues to be no rhyme or reason to the fish caught, you have an equal chance of catching fish trolling fast, slow or anything in between,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. Hamilton Branch remains the best shot from the shoreline. “There has been lots of pressure around Red Bank, that water is between 20-30’ deep and catching has been sporadic at best,” said Crotty. Bass fishermen are picking up quality smallies shallow and early as they move into deeper water as the sun comes up. Boats are beginning to search for fish throughout the lake with Big Springs, A-Frame, Peninsula and the East Shore seeing some pressure.

Traffic has picked up at both USFS boat ramps and the ramps get busy late morning and early afternoon. Most of the Almanor area campgrounds are open with some operating at half capacity. “Call ahead to ensure availability,” suggests Crotty.

Veteran’s fishing day

Almanor Fishing Association is hosting the fourth Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Saturday, June 26. “We will also be hosting a barbecue after fishing at the Beautiful Lake Almanor Country Club (LACC) rec #1 picnic area,” said AFA John Crotty. “Shirts are on order and we have a number of great gifts for participating Veterans that will be given away at our barbecue.”

If you are a veteran and would like to participate, be sure to RSVP so that organizers can plan for both the day of fishing and the barbecue. If you know of someone that would like to participate as a Captain or volunteer please forward this information. RSVP and more information available at [email protected]

Lake Davis

Fishing is doing really well at Lake Davis. Traffic has picked up in the store for worms, jigs, lures and various kinds of real and simulated baits. “Browns and rainbows were both coming in,” said Graham. “From the bank, PowerBait or Night Crawlers. Trollers are using Needlefish, Red Dot, Baby Simon and Red Copper.”

A depth of 12-20 feet for trollers is where the fish are biting. Fly fishermen are using damsels and pre-emergers with success. “Bass are also being caught, Catfish Cove and Fairview,” said Jeanne.

The water level is low and fishermen are sometimes pulling too far off the road for closer water access. Fishermen beware: tickets are being issued for vehicles that are more than the legally permissible “car length” off the road.

Davis fishing derby, June 19

The Father’s Day Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, June 19 at Lake Davis. Categories include Adult, Junior (under 16), and Dad and Me. Trophies, cash prizes, and 2022 entry will be awarded in each category. Tagged fish bounties will be awarded and there will be a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District. “Derby headquarters” is J&J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort, 7552 Lake Davis Road, Lake Davis, Portola.

Registration is open until 8 p.m. June 18, at J&J Grizzly Store or on June 19 in the morning before the derby. For more information contact Jeanne Graham, 832-0270.

Frenchman Lake

Fishing pressure is increasing on the weekends but there is still plenty of fishing solitude available. Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Smallmouth Bass and Brown Bullhead are the most commonly fished species at Frenchman. Campgrounds are open and can be reserved online.