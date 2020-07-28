Fishing on Almanor and Davis

Lake Almanor

Many thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for providing updates and fishing details for the lake.

The warm weather and tough bite continues up here on Lake Almanor. Water temps are reaching into the low 80s on the surface in the afternoon. There has been little change since last week’s report.

“Trollers are targeting fish in deep water in the usual spots, Rec #1 to Big Cove, Big Springs, Rec #2 to the Peninsula and off the East shore,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. “Fish water to 50 feet deep and go slow with your bait on the bottom. Anchor fishermen are targeting springs with crickets, crawlers or the Almanor cocktail off the bottom. Quality fish are being caught they are just far and few between.”

Pockets of Hex shucks are being seen around the lake and a few fly fishermen are out in the evening but that bite is tough as well. Not many bass boats on the water as the majority of the boat traffic is ski boats and personal water craft.

“The main story line over here the past week was the Hog Fire off Highway 44 and 36 which had phone and internet service shut down for a couple of days and both Highways 44 and 36 closed for a period of time,” said Crotty. Traffic to Susanville was being diverted through Quincy, adding a couple of hours to the drive. The Almanor area did experience a couple of days of substantial smoke at lake level as well.

Road construction continues on Highway 36 on both sides of Chester with delays up to a half hour; the Hog fire will impact traffic as well. Both USFS ramps are open and most of our campgrounds are as well. We are expecting chances of afternoon thunderstorms over the next few days please check road conditions for travel into and out of Plumas County and be prepared for those afternoon storms passing through.

Lake Davis

The Annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby is rescheduled to the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department,” said Jim Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. As a side note, Saturday, Sept. 5 is the second free fishing day in California.

