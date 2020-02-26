Girls and boys basketball

The final games for the Chester Volcano boys and girls basketball teams took place Feb. 11 when the Burney Raiders came to town.

The lady Volcanoes left the fire to the Raiders as the visitors won 52-22. Senior Chancey Juska landed seven field goals and scored on two free throw shots for a total of 16 Volcano points. She was the only Chester player able to score in the first half of the game.

Jacklyn Zuniga pushed through to score in the third quarter and landed a total of 5 points for Chester and Hanna Zuniga scored the final point for the Vols on a single free throw shot in the fourth quarter.

Redding Christian hosted the lady Vols Feb. 7 to win 51-12. The Chester girls had four wins during the season. They beat Westwood (27-20, 36-16 and 30-16) and a landed a victory over Downieville 30-13.

Many Chester female athletes are multi-talented and were seen on the volleyball court and now will appear on the softball diamond. Last year’s heavy snowfall left feet of snow on the fields deep into the ball game season. So far, the diamond is clear and the weather forecast is as well for the Volcanoes. Coach Tony Campa is returning with the possibility of nine returning softball players from last year’s team, four as seniors. The first game for the Volcano softball team is scheduled in Anderson at the Cubs Tournament Sunday, March 8, where they will meet South Fork, Quincy, and Anderson.

Chester boys

The Volcano basketball team wrapped the season with six wins over the competition. They were victorious over Westwood (twice), Happy Camp, Greenville, Burney and Portola.

The final two games for the boys were with the same opponents as the ladies. Redding Lions won 66-32 and the Burney Raiders won by a close 45-37.

No individual player stats are entered for either game but in the final challenge with Burney the quarter action was as follows: Burney led in the first period by just a single point, 8-7. The Volcanoes took over from them and outscored the Raiders. CHS added 18 points to the Burney 11 and took the lead by the half 25-19.

The third quarter was full of defense from both teams. Chester added 3 points and Burney added 5. The CHS Volcanoes held tight to the lead 28-27.

The Raiders shifted into overdrive to score 18 points to the Vols 9 and push on through the fourth quarter to win the game.

Moving on to baseball, the Volcanoes first play in Loyalton Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m. and then in Maxwell Friday, March 6.

A tournament in Los Molinos is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, where they will meet the American Christian Academy and Quincy teams.

The Volcanoes had just one senior on their baseball team last year, Tyler Davidge, so it is possible the balance of the 2019 team will take the field for the 2020 game series with four seasoned seniors.