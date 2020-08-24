Golf goes on at Graeagle Meadows

Graeagle Women

The Graeagle Meadows WGC members competed over three rounds for the Captain’s Cup title. This is a net, match play tournament in which each hole is worth one point: the winner receives one point, the loser receives zero, and a tie results in each player receiving one-half point. Points are accumulated over the three tournament rounds. Congratulations to this year’s Captain’s Cup winners: First Place, Cheryl Brennan with 31points; Second Place, Cathy Churchill (30 1/2 points); and, Third Place, Lois Childress (also 30 1/2 points, decided by a scorecard playoff).

Graeagle Men

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

