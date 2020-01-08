Golf Results for the week of 1/8/20

Mt. Huff

How did you bring in the New Year? For many golfers, it was brought in at Mt. Huff Golf Course with Wednesday morning scrambles. New Year Resolutions were made and for some, they fell short Jan. 1, as for some golfers, the first hit of the day resulted in a lost ball. For those few golfers, the year can only get better they said.

But for one team, the year started off with a win; this was the team of Henry Martin, Leo Sorosinski and Jeff Stevens. In second place was the team of Dick Grace, Don McConnell and Margie Joseph. Coming in third was the team of Ron Christensen, Jim Battagin and Darel Joseph.

Closest to the pin was Darel Joseph and winning the chip in was Don McConnell. Everyone said what a perfect way to start the New Year with golf. Do you want to join in the fun? Come on down to Mt. Huff Golf Course on Wednesday mornings. Everyone is welcome. Call 284-6300 for more information.

