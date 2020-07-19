Golfing at Graeagle Meadows

Thursday play, July 16, brought 22 members of the Graeagle Meadows Womens Golf Club out to play the final round of the annual two-round Partner Eclectic tournament; the team score is the low net better ball of the partners on each hole over the two rounds.

First place was captured by the team of Holly Anderson/Jen Colley, with a team score of 54. Maureen Ford and Cathe Franck took second place with a 56. Third place was a tie between the teams of Ginger Holladay-Houston/Carol Mitchell and Cathy Macdonald/Patty Monaghan; both with team scores of 58.

And, the fourth-place team of Shari Ashby/Priscilla Piper finished with a 60.

Graeagle Men

July 15 play consisted of two competitions, one was low gross and the other was low net. Low gross honors went to Jim Reynolds with the score of 79, congratulations Jim. Three places were paid for low net with Jim taking first there as well, having a net score of 68, there was a tie for second with Norm Nichols and Bob Davies both coming in with the net score of 69. There were 5 skins taken this day, Jay Hendrick took hole 6 with a net 2; Tom Fregulia took hole 9 with a net 2; Randy Peterson captured hole 10 with a net 3; hole 13 was taken by Ken Hattich with a net 2 and Norm Nichols got a net 1 to take hole 16.

The season is moving along with the 1-man scramble at the end of the month and that will be followed in August with the Guys & Gals being contested Aug 19 and 23.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

