Golfing in Graeagle going strong in June

Men’s golf in Graeagle

The Graeagle Men’s Golf Association started the week June 8 with a Tuesday Travel Team competition against the men from Washoe Golf Course. The team of Ron Clark, Jim Adams, Mark Yuill, Dan Anderson, Chris Frappier, Bert Bellows, Mke Gibson, Grant Mayfield, Winston Giles and Jack Gilbert were victorious, at home, by the score of 29.5 to 15.5.

The game June 9 was 2-man par points, where golfers receive points for net par, birdie and so on. The team of Bert Bellows and Chris Frappier came in first with the score of 44. The team of Jim Oster and Jim Reynolds came in second with the score of 41. Ron Clark and Andy Knudsen came in third with the score of 33. Skins on June 9 were taken by, Norm Nichols with a 2 on 2; Ron Eaton with a 2 on 4; Jim Reynolds with a 3 on 6; Jim Hendrick with a 3 on 7 and Andy Knudsen with a 2 on 8.

The game June 11 was individual net with the player allowed to eliminate the worst score from the total. Grant Mayfield earned first place with a score of 62. Andy Knudsen came in second with a score of 63. There were 4 players tied for third place with the score of 64: Dan Anderson, Bob Davies, Jim Reynolds, and Mike Irving. Friday skins June 11 went to, Chuck Hein with a 2 on hole 4 and a 2 on hole 17; Jack Gilbert with a 1 on hole 8; Ron Clark with a 2 on hole 1 and Dan Friedman with a 3 on hole 7.

A couple’s tournament took place June 13 called The Mini Ha Ha, hosted by the GMWGC (Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club). The GMGA team traveled to Washoe Golf Course in Reno today, June 15, to be followed by GMGA typical outings on Wednesday and Friday. Scores will be coming soon.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/.

Women’s golf in Graeagle

The Graeagle Women’s Golf Association is up and running as of June 1. Karen Frasier can provide information on how to get involved on the course, 836-2647. Here are the details of what they have been up to! The first round of the annual Captain’s Cup was played June 10 with 26 players participating. The final round will be played Thursday, June 17, after which the winners will be announced.

The first two Ace of Aces Qualifiers were held recently; each month the Low Gross and Low Net winners qualify to play in the Ace of Aces Playoff, which is held the last Thursday of September (each player may only qualify once per year). The May Qualifier was held on June 3 and the winners were Michele Violett winning Low Gross with score of 87, and Chris Spencer winning Low Net with a net score of 74.

The Low Gross winner April 29 was Cynthia Baldwin (83) and Low Net was taken by Dee Walker (net 71).

If you would like your golf club scores posted by Feather Publishing, send them to [email protected]