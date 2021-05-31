Graeagle golfers hold first couple’s tournament of the season

Graeagle Men’s Golf Association enjoyed a great day on the greens May 16. The group held the first couple’s tournament, called The Cha Cha Cha. This was a 4-person best ball where one ball is used on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third and the sequence repeats for the remainder of the holes. First place went to the team of Ken and Dottie Hattich, Jeff and Patty Monaghan with the score of 122.

The Travel Team played at the Golf Club in Fernley May 18 but as of this writing the results are unknown.

A 2-man competition with one player’s ball being used on the odd holes and the other player’s ball used on the even holes was the game May 19. Jim Oster and Bert Bellows took first place with a combined score of 70. There were three teams tied for second with a score of 73. Those three teams were John Grasso with Jay Hendrick, Jim Reynolds with Jim Adams and Bill Hopp with Bert Bellows. Skins on May 19 went to Bill Hopp with a 3 on hole 1, Jim Reynolds with a 2 on hole 2, Andy Knudsen with a 1 on 3, Steve (Jello Man) Harding with a 1 on 8, Jay Hendrick with a 2 on 10 and Bert Bellows with a 2 on hole 13.

The Friday manager said, “Nine of the toughest played on Friday …” and added, “We had cold, rain, sleet, snow and hail. The green on hole 17 was totally white with hail when we arrived!” The game was low net with first place going to Grant Mayfield followed by Chris Frappier in second place and Norm Nichols took third. Skins were plentiful on May 21. They were taken by Chris Frappier with a 3 on hole 1 and a 3 on hole 15, Jim Reynolds had a 3 on hole 6, Grant Mayfield had a 2 on hole 8, Nor Nichols had a 3 on hole 9, Jim Oster had a 3 on hole 10, and George Frasier had a 2 on hole 12.

Stay tuned for more golf news from Graeagle Men’s Golf coming each week. Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/.

Women’s golf in Graeagle

The Graeagle Women’s Golf Association will begin teeing off June 1. Look for more information here next week or call 836-2647 for Karen Frasier to get involved on the course.