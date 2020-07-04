Graeagle golfers keep on swinging

Twenty-eight players participated in a two-man best ball competition June 25 at Graeagle Meadows. The winners were the team of Bert Bellows and Kurt Colley coming in with a score of 62. Second place was a tie between the teams of Anderson and Ron Eaton and Davies and Dennis Flynn who each shot a team score of 64. Fourth place was taken by the team of George Fraser and Andy Knudsen. There was no skins competition on this Friday.

Wednesday’s competition, July 1, was also a two-man best ball. For this outing the victors were Dennis Flynn and John Capdeville who’s combined score was 61. Second place was taken by the team of Dave Goodwin and Bert Bellows who came in with a team score of 62. Rounding out the top three was the team of Norm Miller and Andy Knudsen whose team score was 64. On the skins front there were five skins taken this day. Hole 5 was won by Charles Weidner with the net score of 3. Next came Bert Bellows with a net on hole 8, then again Charles Weidner took hole 10 with a net 2. The last two skins were taken by John Capdeville, with a net 2 on 15, and Norm Nichols who got a net 3 on 18.

Shortly the men will be having the ever popular, Jack & Jill tournament on the 12th and then will round out the July with another favorite, the One-Man Scramble on the 29th.

Continuing this month is the second round of Match Play, with round 2 ending on July 19. One match has been decided and another is currently slated for next week.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit the website: gmeadowsclubs.com.