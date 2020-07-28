Graeagle golfers keep swinging through July

Graeagle Women

The Thursday game on July 23 for the Graeagle Meadows Womens Golf Club members featured a game of “Best Nine,” in which each player selects her best gross score from two par threes, two par fives, and five par fours, then deducts one-half of her handicap for her game score.

Diane Forsberg took first place with a score of 27; second place, Holly Anderson (31); and, third place was a tie between Cathe Franck and Esther Rimbault, both with 32. The players thanked Mother Nature for a lovely, mild day.

Graeagle Men

Wednesday play for the men on July 22 was a 2-man Better Ball competition. First place on this day was the team of Dan Anderson plus Andy Knudsen, who came in with a net 95. Next in line was the team of Bryan Hansen plus Ron Eaton, who shot a combined score of 102.

There was a tie for third between the reams of Jim Reynolds plus Chuck Franck and Ron Clark plus Bert Bellows, each team coming in with the score of 104. There were 4 skins collected this day, Bert Bellows having a net 1 on hole 3; Jim Reynolds having a 3 on #5; Chuck Weidner taking hole 6 with a 2 and Jack Gilbert grabbing 18 with a 3.

A semi-final match was contested between Bill Hopp and Dave Macdonald. After 18 holes the match ended up all square so they proceeded to go to a 3-hole playoff, which also ended up all square. Finally, the match was completed on the first sudden death playoff hole where Bill outlasted Dave to move onto the final round. Two other matches remain, one quarter final yet to be decided and the winner will then move onto their semifinal match.

Play on July 17 with the Badditos was a 2-man Best Ball competition. They paid five places with first place going to the team of Andy Knudsen and John Grasso, who came in with a team score of 60. Second place was a tie between the teams of Dave Macdonald plus Randy Peterson and Jim Reynold plus Dave Dierking with the score of 64.

There was also a tie for fourth place between the teams of Dan Friedman plus Tom Wilson and Ron Clark plus Bert Bellows, who shared a score of 65. There were a total of seven net skins taken this day with Leo Reihsen taking hole 1 with a 2, Norm Nichols taking hole 2 with a 2. Chuck Franck grabbed hole #4 with a 2, George Fraser took hole 5 with a 3, Dan Friedman took hole 8 with a 1, Ron Clark got hole 10 with a 2 and Mark Yuill got skins on holes 2 and 14.

The season will continue with 1-man scrambles at the end of the month and that will be followed in August with the Guys & Gals contests on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 23.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

Send your golf news and photos to [email protected] for posting in the online “paper” for Plumas County news!