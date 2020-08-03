Graeagle golfers play through into August

Following are some highlights from the men and womens golf clubs at Graeagle Meadows.

Graeagle Women

Thursday rounds July 30 were highlighted action as the Graeagle Meadows Womens Golf Club members vied in the July Ace of Aces qualifier. Each month the low gross and low net winners of this tournament qualify to play in the end-of-season Ace of Aces Playoff in September. If the low scoring member has won a previous month’s qualifier, the second low scoring member qualifies for that month. July’s qualifiers were: Low Gross, Sharla Scott (93); and, Low Net was a tie between Cheryl Brennan and Diane Forsberg, both with net 74.

The game of the day was Low Gross/Low Net. The Low Gross winner was Sharla Scott. First Low Net was a tie between Cheryl Brennan and Diane Forsberg; Second Low Net, Renee Miller (75); and, Third Low Net, Cathy Churchill and Bev Reynolds (76).

Graeagle Men

Wednesday July 29 the game was the very popular 1-Man Scramble. In this format each player is allotted 2 Mulligans per hole with the restriction to use only one Mulligan per shot. Along with the fun format this year the contest was played form the green tees, making for an even more challenging day.

First place for the 1-Man was taken by Gary Coaster who had a net score of 56 and second place was taken by Mark Yuill with a score of 57. Next came Gary Kinkley with the score of 58 and 4th place was a tie between John Grasso, Chuck Franck and Grant Mayfield, who each came in with 59. Rounding out the winners were Bob Davies and Ron Eaton who both shot 60.

Due to the format there were no skins contested this day.

One of the Wednesday managers remarked “A fun day with great weather. I think everyone enjoyed the format.”

The season will continue with 1-man scrambles at the end of the month and that will be followed in August with the Guys & Gals contests on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 23.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

