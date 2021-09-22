Graeagle Meadows Men’s Golf Club plays catch up

Graeagle Meadows Men’s Golf Club

The following reports were submitted by Bill Hopp, GMGA Communications Director

Sept. 19

The Wednesday game was a net 2-man better ball. First place was a tie between two teams. The team of Bert Bellows plus Steve Harding and the team of Dan Anderson plus Jim Oster both shot a combined score of 62. Third place went to the team of Ron Eaton and Wally Walker who shot a score of 66. There were seven net skins taken this day. Ron Eaton took hole 2 with a 2, Wally Walker took hole 3 with a 1, Dan Anderson took hole 5 with a 2, Jim Oster took hole 7 with a 2, Bert Bellows took hole 9 with a 3, George Fraser took hole 10 with a 2, Jim Oster also took hole 11 with a 3, and Bert Bellows took a second skin on hole14 with a 3. We had no report of the results for Friday’s play.

Sept. 12

The game Wednesday was a net 2-man event with one player’s ball scored on the odd holes and the other being scored on the even. The team of Chuck Weidner and Jim Oster took first place with a combined score of 82. Second place went to the team of Grant Mayfield and Chuck Franck, with a score of 95, and third was taken by John Grasso and Jay Hendrick with the score of 98. Net skins were taken by Chuck Franck, with a 2 on hole 2, Bert Bellows with a 2 on hole 4, John Grasso with a 2 on hole 6, Jay Hendrick with a 3 on hole 7, Jim Oster with a 2 on hole 11, and finally Chuck Weidner with a 2 on hole 13.

This was the week GMGA had their Combined Championships, with the first round on Friday and the final round on Sunday. The GMGA champion for 2021 is Gene Carr who shot a gross total score of 168 over the two rounds. The Super Senior division champion was Dave Dierking with a score of 171. In the net divisions the winners were: Gene Carr with a net score of 148, and in the Super Senior division Norm Miller, with a net score of 141.

Sept. 5

Net 5-man best ball 1-2-3 was the game this particular Wednesday. One ball is used on the first hole, 2 on the second and 3 on the third and the sequence continues for the remainder of the round. First place went to the team of George Fraser, Norm Miller, Chuck Franck and Steve Peterson, shooting a combined score of 119. The team of Andy Knudsen, Grant Mayfield, Bob McIlroy and Tom Fregulia took second place with a combined score of 122. Skins for Wednesday were taken by, Grant Mayfield with a net 1 on hole 3, Jack Gilbert with a net 2 on hole 4, Dan Anderson with a net 3 on hole 5, John Grasso with a net 2 on hole 7, Norm Miller with a net 2 on hole 9, Steve Peterson with a net 2 on hole 17, and Tom Fregulia with a net 3 on hole 18.

The consolation match, for the Match Play Championship, was also played on Wednesday and John Jackson took third place by defeating Bert Bellows 5 and 3.

Aug. 29

On Wednesday the game was a net 2-man best ball affair. First place was a tie between the teams of John Grasso & Jay Hendrick and Mike Gibson & Bryan Hansen, each coming in with a score of 63. Third place went to the team of Grant Mayfield and Ken Hattich with the score of 65. A third-round match was contested between Andy Knudsen and John Jackson was also competed with Andy winning 2 and 1.

The finals of match play for 2021 will be between Andy Knudsen and Jim Foug and the consolation match will be between Bert Bellows and Andy Knudsen.

Aug. 22

The main event for GMGA the week was the two-day Guys & Gals tournament Aug. 18 and completed on Aug. 22. In this tournament the team is made up of one guy and one gal. On Wednesday the team score is one best ball from the two players while on Sunday both balls are scored. There were two flights in the gross division as well as two flights in the net division.

The flight 1 gross winners were the team of Bill Harrison and Cynthia Baldwin, who came in with a score of 248. The flight 2 gross winners were the team of Dennis Flynn and Alaine Flynn, who came in with the score of 299. For the net division the winners of flight 1 were the team of Kurt Colley and Jennifer Colley, who came in with the score of 64. The flight 2 winning team was that of David Macdonald and Cathy Macdonald, who shot a score of 60.

Aug. 1

The games this week started on Tuesday with a semi-final match between Jim Foug and Bert Bellows. Jim won the match 2 and 1 and so is the first of two players in the match play final for 2021.

On July 28th the GMGA played their ever-popular one-man scramble. In this format each player played from the forward tees and was allotted 2 mulligans per hole. The caveat is that the mulligans cannot be used consecutively on the same shot. The winner was Ron Clark who shot a net 55 while Bert Bellows was right behind in second place with a net 57. There were 3 men tied for third, being John Grasso; Tom Fregulia and Norm Nichols who each came in with a net 58.

On Friday the men played but the game and results remain a secret.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/.

If you would like your golf club scores posted by Feather Publishing, send them to [email protected]