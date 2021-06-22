The 2021 Captain's Cup winner, Dottie Hattich, left, and runner-up Dee Walker at Graeagle Meadows Golf Course June 17. Photo by Carol Miller
Golf Results Sports 

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club posts results

Editor

Twenty-two players braved the heat for the final round of the two-round 2021 GMWGC Captain’s Cup June 17. The format for the day’s games was Match Play. Dottie Hattich earned first place as the 2021 Captain’s Cup winner with a score of 25 points. Hot on Dottie’s heels was Runner-up Dee Walker with 23 points.

The flight winners:

Flight A:  1st Place (tie breaker), Ginger Holladay-Houston (20 points).

2nd Place, Debbie Fuetsch (also 20 points)

Flight B:  1st Place, Renee Miller (22.5 points)

2nd Place, Jen Colley (21 points)

Flight C:  1st Place, Maureen Ford (20 points)

2nd Place, Teresa Becker (19 points).

 If you would like your golf club scores posted by Feather Publishing, send them to [email protected]

 

Related Posts

It’s derby season on local lakes

Editor

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lake Almanor Lake level continues to hover around the 4483.25 mark, basically unchanged for…

Golfing in Graeagle going strong in June

Editor

Men’s golf in Graeagle The Graeagle Men’s Golf Association started the week June 8 with a Tuesday Travel Team competition against…

Portola Tigers end volleyball season in victory

Editor

Tigers and Trojans light up court for final games

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Quincy Trojan boys won the home rivalry basketball game with the Portola Tigers June…

Hitting the greens in Graeagle

Editor

Men’s golf in Graeagle Wednesday play June 2  was individual low net. First place went to Norm Nichols with the…

Fishing from Almanor to Frenchman

Editor

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lake Almanor Lake level has peaked at 4483 feet and it is expected that…