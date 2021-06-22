Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club posts results

Twenty-two players braved the heat for the final round of the two-round 2021 GMWGC Captain’s Cup June 17. The format for the day’s games was Match Play. Dottie Hattich earned first place as the 2021 Captain’s Cup winner with a score of 25 points. Hot on Dottie’s heels was Runner-up Dee Walker with 23 points.

The flight winners:

Flight A: 1st Place (tie breaker), Ginger Holladay-Houston (20 points).

2nd Place, Debbie Fuetsch (also 20 points)

Flight B: 1st Place, Renee Miller (22.5 points)

2nd Place, Jen Colley (21 points)

Flight C: 1st Place, Maureen Ford (20 points)

2nd Place, Teresa Becker (19 points).

If you would like your golf club scores posted by Feather Publishing, send them to [email protected]