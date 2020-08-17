Graeagle men take to the greens

Graeagle Men

Friday play on Aug. 14 was a two-man game called Par Points. In this competition you get 1 point for par, 2 points for birdie and so on for each better score. The winners for Friday were the team of Bryan Hansen and Bob Davies, who had a combined score of 71. Second place was the team of Jack Gilbert and Andy Knudsen, who shot a score of 57. Third place went to Ken Hattich and Chuck Franck with the score of 53.

There were only 3 skins taken with Bert Bellows having a net 1 on hole 2, Bryan Hansen having a net 1 on number 2 and Ken Hattich having a net 3 on hole 7.

The Wednesday group challenge on Aug. 12 was a two-man game. For this week’s competition each team played a net best ball format on the front nine but counted both balls on the back. The victors on Wednesday were the team of Grant Mayfield and Bob Davies, who came in with a total score of 99. Second place was taken by the team of Dave Goodwin and Dave Macdonald, who shot a combined score of 102. Third place went to the team of Bryan Hansen and Bill Hopp shooting a score of 103. Lastly the team of Norm Miller and Norm Nichols who shot a 105 to take fourth place.

There were only 3 skins taken with Tom Fregulia having a net 2 on hole 2, Dick Eck having a net 3 on number 7 and Bert Bellows having a net 2 on hole 5.

Along with the Play Day activities there was a semi-final match contested between Mark Yuill and Bert Bellows. Coming to the last hole the match was all square but Bert took the last hole with a natural eagle to soundly take the match.

Next week the Wednesday Play Day will be sidelined so the first day of the Guys and Gals tournament can be played, with the second day being played on the following Sunday. Regular Play Day activities will resume in two weeks.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

