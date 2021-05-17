It’s official! It’s golf season in Graeagle

Graeagle Men’s Golf Club held their first Travel Team competition May 11 against the guys from The Golf Club at Fernley. GMGA team members were Ron Clark, Tom Wilson, Dan Anderson, Mark Yuill, Chuck Weidner, Bob Laxague, Bert Bellows, Grant Mayfield, Winston Giles, and Jack Gilbert. This week’s competition was held at Graeagle Meadows and GMGA was victorious with the score of 27.5 to 17.5. The next competition will again be against Fernley and will be at their course on May 18. Travel Team competitions are held the second and third Tuesdays of each month between Diamond Mountain, Fernley, Graeagle, Plumas Pines, Sierra Sage and Washoe.

The game May 12 was an individual low net competition with skins. Andy Knudsen took first place with the score of 68. Grant Mayfield earned second place with a score of 69, and third went to Jim Adams with the score of 70. Norm Nichols score of 71 earned him fourth place. There were only 2 skins taken with Andy Knudsen taking hole #12 with a 2 and Norm Nichols taking hole #14 with a 2.

Friday games were a competition of “2-man best ball” and individual skins. First place was a tie with the score of 62. Teams of George Fraser and Dan Anderson plus the team of Mark Yuill and Jeff Monaghan had the tie. Third place went to the team of Jack Gilbert and Andy Knudsen, with the score of 63, and fourth place was taken by the team of John Grasso and Dave Macdonald with the score of 64. Skins for the day went to Scott Peterson with a 2 on #2, Dave Macdonald with a 1 on #3 and a 2 on #13, Bert Bellows with a 2 on #5 and a 3 on #7, Rich Curry had a 3 on #11 and finally Grant Mayfield had a 2 on #14.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected]