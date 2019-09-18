Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Plumas County News

Students in Plumas Charter School’s Indian Valley Academy celebrate their first Outdoor Education and Exploration outing, which took them on a hiking trip to Lakes Basin. The new class, designed and led by PCS Outdoor Education Coordinator Courtney Gomola, aims to teach students how they fit into their surroundings, both in the natural world and in their local communities. Gomola is also offering the class at PCS’s Quincy Learning Center. From left: Liam Carmichael, Carson Goss, Owen Joseph, Jocelyn Mckinney, Warren Carpenter (back), Savana Hymas, Kailey Blackburn-Brown, Jettie Wisniewski and Aubrie Schramel. Photo by Courtney Gomola

