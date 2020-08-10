On the links in Graeagle

Graeagle Women

Thursday rounds July 30 were highlighted action as the Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf CLub members vied in the July Ace of Aces qualifier. Each month the low gross and low net winners of this tournament qualify to play in the end-of-season Ace of Aces Playoff in September. If the low scoring member has won a previous month’s qualifier, the second low scoring member qualifies for that month. July’s qualifiers were: Low Gross, Sharla Scott (93); and, Low Net was a tie between Cheryl Brennan and Diane Forsberg, both with net 74.

The game of the day was Low Gross/Low Net. The Low Gross winner was Sharla Scott. First Low Net was a tie between Cheryl Brennan and Diane Forsberg; Second Low Net, Renee Miller (75); and, Third Low Net, Cathy Churchill and Bev Reynolds (76).

Graeagle Men

Play for Wednesday, Aug. 5, was a four-man game called 1-2-3, one net ball is counted on the first hole; two net balls on the second and 3 on the third. This sequence is then repeated through the rest of the round. The winning group was the team of John Grasso, Jay Hendrick, Tom Fregulia and Ron Eaton, who came in with a total of 120. Next in line was the team of Grant Mayfield, Jack Gilbert, George Fraser and Charles Weidner, who shot a 123. Third place went to Gary Kinkley, Jim Reynold with the help of a blind draw of Norm Miller and Norm Nichols, who came in with the score of 125

On this day there were only 2 skins taken with Jim Reynolds having a 3 on hole 11 and Jack Gilbert having a 2 on hole 14.

The season will continue with 1-man scrambles at the end of the month and that will be followed in August with the Guys & Gals contests on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 23.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit website at gmeadowsclubs.com.

Send your golf news and photos to [email protected] for posting in the online “paper” for Plumas County news!