Outdoor adventure is where it’s at in Plumas County

The air is cooling but puddles only make the course more fun and challenging for mountain explorers in the Sierra. Bikers and hikers are still taking advantage of the abundance of groomed trails decorating both sides of Mount Hough topped by the shoreline of scenic Crystal Lake.

The valley will soon be filled with visitors this weekend as Grinduro participants flood the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds for the annual gravel grinder starting this Friday, Sept. 27. Professional riders will start the courses alongside amateurs and the line between them will fade as “fun” becomes drenched in hard work and sweat.

A festival atmosphere accompanies the final event of the season for tough biking enthusiasts and the many supporters who enjoy the wild ambiance. Volunteers fill the needs of the event in a spirit of unity for athletic excellence that will be bounding over the trails and crossing the finish lines.

Live music, food, specialty supplies and photographers will be on hand to max out the event with sensory stimulus all weekend long.

The big race is Saturday, Sept. 28, but riders and campers will be trying the trails and consuming the faire from Friday through Sunday.

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship has done an amazing job of bringing the bounty of local adventures to the public eye. The Quincy-based Grinduro race even has a sister event in Scotland that took place in July 2019 (grinduro.com/Scotland).

Quincy businesses and those surrounding towns have the event to thank for a boost in tourism to bridge the gap between summer visitors and our fall leaf-peeper season.

Fairgrounds manager John Steffanic said, “People always talk about how friendly locals are and how welcoming business owners are when they visit, and that’s exactly what we need to do to keep folks coming back to Plumas, and to have them remember us well.”

Steffanic heads up the Americana Festival each Labor Day weekend intended to bring Plumas population up for a weekend and boost the economy at the same time. The event celebrated its third year of steady growth in 2019.

“Events that bring in visitors are our best bet for economic growth,” said Steffanic with an eye toward future Plumas County successes.