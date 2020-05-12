Popular events canceled, but fish are biting

Canyon Dam remains the only open public boat ramp on Lake Almanor and it has been extremely busy with both parking lots full and vehicles parking on the frontage road to the ramp. Plumas County has lifted some travel restrictions and they are requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, so please refer to the Plumas County COVID 19 website for up to date information. Privately owned RV parks and campgrounds are opening; all public campgrounds remain closed.

Lake level rose ever so slightly this past week and remains unseasonably low. Clarity is 15-plus feet and water temp is reaching into the low 60s in the afternoon. The recent full moon, no wind and huge insect hatches have the trout being very selective. Fish are being caught both slow and fast trolling; it has been a tough bite for the trout guys.

On the other hand the bass guys are experiencing some epic days on the water. Bass are on beds and most colors are catching fish with white a top choice. Bank fishermen are catching fish at Hamilton Branch; action has slowed in the coves at the dam.

“For bass target the shorelines along the east shore and for trout the tip of the Peninsula north,” advised Crotty. “Fish are scattered throughout the water column and you will need to adjust depths throughout the day.”

Regretfully the Almanor Fishing Association board voted unanimously this past Thursday to cancel both their Veterans Fishing Day and the Annual Picnic. “We firmly believe this decision was made in the best interests of the health and welfare of our volunteers and supporters,” said Crotty. “I would like to thank the Lake Almanor community for your continued support and assure you that we are already in the planning stages for next year’s Veterans fishing day and our annual picnic.”

Silver Lake

Signs say the campground is closed and all reservations have been canceled and refunded, but there were at least 25 cars of folks enjoying pristine conditions on Mother’s Day.

Paddling conditions get windy in the afternoon but it almost doesn’t matter because the eye candy of the area can’t be beat. Fishermen weren’t bragging about catches but poles and kayaks saw plenty of action this weekend, perhaps because snow is no longer a barrier along the 6-mile dirt trek to the lake.

