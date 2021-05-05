Portola softball team breaks in new field with 19-9 victory

By Mari Erin Roth

The newly created Portola High School ball field complex is impressive and the Tiger girls softball team expressed their thanks with a dynamic victory over the visiting Chester Volcanoes on May 3. The game was polished off with a grand slam hit by PHS junior Alyssa Ross turning the 15-9 Tiger lead into a landslide Tiger win.

“Our Lady Tigers are playing good softball,” said Portola head softball coach Jason Klemesrud. “Their bats were working good in the game against Chester. Alyssa Ross hit a walk off grand slam to end the game in the fifth inning on Monday.”

Junior/senior pitcher Sophie Ward fired like a dragon from the mound for the majority of the game keeping the Portola lead constant. The Tigers were the first on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning with a single run. After a no-score inning for the Volcanoes, Portola girls racked up 7 runs. Chester came back with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. The Tigers added 4 runs to their own score in the bottom of the third. Fully warmed up, the Volcanoes scored big with 6 runs in the top of the fourth inning, outscoring the Tigers for the first time in the game. Portola added two runs. In the top of the fifth inning the Vols added one more run making the score 14-9, Tigers. And then … the whopper Grand Slam from Alyssa Ross added four runs for PHS. The ten-run lead in the fifth inning, thanks to Ross’s final swing, ended the game.

Tiger Justine Rapacilo stole four bases. Maggie Klemesrud stole two, and Ross, catcher Alyssa Klemesrud, and Micaela Coronado all stole a Volcano base.

Chester Volcano pitcher Faith Oswald did her best to keep a lid on the Portola batting but the Tigers were persistent picking off cherry pitches and knocking them into the outfield. “(Julie) Polanco went 2 for 3 and (Jordan) Smith and (Gianna) Tantardino with 2 RBIs each,” said CHS returning head softball coach Tony Campa. “We have a young team and with not playing last year it has been a rough go. The great thing is they continue to improve just need consistency in all aspects of the game.” Chester stats “The great thing is they work hard and never give up,” said Campa. “Just need consistency in all aspects of the game.”

The Volcanoes travel to Quincy to play the Trojans today, May 5, then host the Loyalton Grizzlies Monday, May 10. The final seven games for the Vols are away games, the last three with Quincy.

The Tigers are 6-3 overall, 1-0 in the league. Today, May 5, they play the Grizzlies in Loyalton then travel to play the Trojans in Quincy May 10, and then back to Loyalton Friday, May 14.