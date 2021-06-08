Sports 

Portola Tigers end volleyball season in victory

Editor
The Tiger volleyball team celebrates a victory May 20 over the Quincy Trojans in Portola. The team looked forward to a rematch June 1 but the short 4-game season was cut even shorter by overlapping conflicts with the mini 3-week basketball season squeezed in for spring 2021. Standing from left, Samantha Smith, Austyn Correll, Abby Klemesrud, Mary Sheridan, Justine Rapacilo, Sophie Ward and Coach Ben Steele. In front from left, Micaela Coronado, Annie Folchi, Amirra Evans, and Bryana Burger. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

