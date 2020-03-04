Quincy boys lose to Fall River

Quincy Trojan boys played the Fall River Bulldogs on Feb. 25 in semifinals for the CIF Northern Section Championship and boy were those dogs tough. The Fall River team went home with a victory 79-36 and headed to the final playoff game Feb. 29 at Shasta College.

Senior Cameron Dingel led the scoring for Quincy with 18 points against Fall River. Dingel landed a 3-pointer and scored on nine of his 11 free throw shots hitting over 81 percent.

Freshman Garrison Dyrr landed 10 points and scored on two of three free throw shots. Junior Nick Caiazzo added five points with two of four free throws and a 3-pointer. Senior Johnny Pini scored with a crowd boosting 3-pointer in the final period, the only mark on the Quincy scoreboard other than a single free throw point from Dingel in the fourth quarter.

And thus ends the Trojan basketball season; fans can move on to blue skies and baseball diamonds.

Trojans 58, Grizzlies 55

The high-energy playoff game with Loyalton was one of the most spectacular games of the season. The Loyalton crew was overheard referring to the Quincy team as their “rivals,” and the challenge on the court and the spirit of the fans was as intense as any Portola/Quincy game, that’s for sure.

Leading off for Quincy was Cameron Dingel with 32 points. Garrison Dyrr scored 12 points, senior Luis Santos 6, freshmen Nathan Friden and Iynell Thomas both scored 3 points, and senior Brady Peay added 2.