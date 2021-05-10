Quincy High School golf coach Keevin Allred, left, with Nick Caiazzo, Drew Dodson, Rohan Linford, Eli Allred, Emmy Allred, Sabina Winter and coach Damien Frank. Photo submitted
Sports 

Quincy golf team soaks up the good life

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth

[email protected]

 

Quincy High School, and now newcomer to the circuit Plumas Charter School, is one of the farthest high schools from a golf course competing in the 2021 Plumas County High School golf season schedule, but Quincy players are holding their own on the green.

Quincy High School golfers have a pair of dedicated coaches out their swinging with the young crew in red, Damien Frank returning from last year and Keevin Allred, who has a pair of youngsters participating on the team. Athletes have an opportunity to play on premium Plumas greens to round out their academic education.

“All the kids are enjoying the season,” said returning Quincy golf coach Damien Frank. “It truly is a pleasure to work with students who really enjoy the game of golf!”

