Quincy skiers finish season at state championships

The ski season finished with plenty of snow in the higher elevations of the Sierra. In a field of 80 challengers, the Quincy team placed and all skiers came off the hill uninjured as they competed in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation 2020 State Championship on March 2 and 3 on the runs of Northstar-at-Tahoe.

Skiers took the hill to race against a field of approximately 80 competitors in each category of slalom and giant slalom. The girls and boys competitions are separate. The racers have the opportunity for two runs and the times are combined.

Quincy skier Sabina Winter had a combined time of 2:58:86 in the giant slalom which earned her a 34th place in a field of 78 racers.

First year racer Emma Leff had a combined time of 3:39:61 to place 70th. Completing the run without falling or a disqualifying loss of a ski or other mishap is at least half of the challenge. Even the best racers are knocked out of competition unexpectedly for random mishaps, opening up the field to challengers.

Competing against 82 boys in the giant slalom, Sam Lawson had a combined time of 2:47:21 to earn 26th place.

First season racer David Leonhardt’s times totaled 3:13:43 for 64th place.

Seasoned QHS ski team member James White had one of those mishaps when one of his skis popped off during his second run and therefore was disqualified.

James had better luck in the Slalom. In a field of 81 racers he came in 55th with a combined time of 2:21:16. Teammate Sam Lawson placed 35th with a time of 2:00:94 and Leonhardt placed 64th with times totaling 2:29:96.

The girls race had 75 racers and Quincy’s Sabina Winter placed 18th with a combined time of 2:00:28. Emma Leff completed the run and timed 2:54:94 to earn 67th place.

That is the end of the high school ski competitions for the season, but hopefully not the end of the snow. The Sierra has an abundance of excellent snowboard and ski runs nearby for Plumas residents to enjoy, and enough snow to last us at least a few weeks more. Here’s a hope for fresh snow and ski runs through to June!

