Season opens for QHS Ski Team

Four members of Quincy High School 2020 Ski Team raced against five other high schools in the season’s first giant slalom race at Boreal Ski Resort on Jan. 10.

Junior Sabina Winter, the top place finisher in the Central 1 Division last year, faced some tough competition from Chico High skiers in the girls race. She took fourth place out of 23 racers with a two-run time of 1:04.86, about 3 seconds behind the leader.

In the boys race, Senior Sam Lawson placed eight out of 30 skiers with a combined time of 1:07.12. Lawson, who recently recovered from an ankle fracture in soccer, was about 7 seconds behind the leader from Chico.

Quincy High’s newest ski team members proudly represented their school with clean runs in their very first race. Sophomore David Leonhardt placed 18th in the boys race, while junior Emma Leff landed in 20 place in the girls race.

Quincy skiers race against teams from Pleasant Valley High (Chico), Chico High, Del Oro High (Loomis), Durham High and Sacramento County Day School. The league is known as the Central 1 Division of the California-Nevada Ski and Snowboard Federation.

The team is coached by Max Egloff and Elliott Smart, who ferry the team to their mountain practices at Boreal. The team also includes two skiers who were not at this race, veteran senior James White and newcomer sophomore Haley Perkins.

The team will compete next in slalom races at Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, and Boreal on Monday, Jan. 20.