Some 10-pound browns found at Almanor

“We have had unsettled weather for the past week here on Almanor with a mixture of snow/rain/wind,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association on March 21. “Lake level continues to rise and water temps remain in the high 30s to low 40s.” Clarity is unchanged at 5-8 feet. Spring-like conditions are expected on Almanor for at least the next seven days.

While fishing is far from red hot, the grade of fish remains spectacular with reports of browns over 10 pounds; rainbows remain elusive. “We caught and released a brown today that was all of 9 pounds, wall mount worthy for sure,” said Crotty. “We started at the dam this morning fast trolling Rapalas and picked up a couple of quality fish prior to moving up the west shore to flag island where we picked up one good fish; we moved to the Peninsula and picked up a couple of more slow trolling.”

The moral of the story remains, be patient stick to your preferred method and put your time in; you just might be rewarded with that once in a lifetime fish. “We had the most success in 20-30 feet of water and 20-30 feet deep on the wire, conditions changed throughout the day,” said Crotty.