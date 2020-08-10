Some good fishing at Almanor and Davis

Lake Almanor

Many thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for providing updates and fishing details observed and experienced on the lake, specifically John Crotty.

Our summer weather pattern continues here in Plumas County. We received some afternoon thunderstorm storms his past week with close to an inch of rain recorded in the Prattville area. We will see cooler temps this week with highs reaching the mid 80s and overnight lows dropping into the high 40s. Water temps continue to hover around the mid 70 mark, clarity is unchanged at 15-18’ and we saw a one foot drop in lake level in July.

Fishing is unchanged as fishermen continue to target trout in deeper water. Slow trolling crawlers and plastics at 1 mph off the bottom is the top choice. “Start your day in the popular haunts, Rec #1 to Big Cove, Big Springs, Rec #2 to the Peninsula and off the East shore early and get off the water by noon when the bite dies,” suggests Crotty. “Boats on anchor are picking up a few fish over springs drifting crickets, king worms, crawlers and the cricket/meal worm combo.”

Hamilton branch remains your best chance to catch fish from shore, crickets, crawlers and power bait work well at the branch. Bass fishing pressure remains light.

Most campgrounds are open and afternoon storms are not expected in the coming week.

Lake Davis

Many thanks to J&J Grizzly Store for the following details and update.

The lake is 70 percent full. The water surface temperature is in the low 70s in the morning. All boat ramps are open. Lightening Tree is shallow.

Fishing has been steady. Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Large Mouth Bass, Catfish, and Sunfish are all being caught.

Shore fishing for trout: Early morning and evening after 5 p.m. have been best. Action is slow mid-day. Mallard Cove, Eagle Point of the point and Old Cam 5, both sides of the point have been producing. Odds are with using red worms, nightcrawlers, PowerBait or Salmon eggs.

Bass fishermen have been seeing several in the 4-plus pound range. The west side of the small spit of land by the dam towards Catfish Cove, Old Camp 5, Eagle Point, Lightening Tree boat ramp area up to Mosquito Slough, and Mallard Cove are all seeing good action. Fishermen are using soft plastics, frogs, jigging, red worms, night crawlers and rattletraps.

Catfish are being caught in Mallard Cove in the afternoon, at Eagle Point off of the side, Old Camp 5, and Fairview off of the point. Folks are using PowerBait, worms or catfish dough.

Sunfish, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Earred Sunfish and Blue Gill are being caught with Crappie Nibbles, red worms, nightcrawlers and PowerBait at Old Camp 5 and Eagle Point. Word from J&J Grizzly Store is the kids are having a great time catching these smaller fish.

Trolling for trout success has been netted trolling slowly, 150 feet behind the boat. In the morning and evening trout are being caught from the surface to about 16 feet. Later in the day they are being caught down to 30 feet. Honker, up to Mallard, around the big island and down towards Grizzly Campground is where they’ve been reportedly biting.

Fishermen are using Hawkins’ Baby Simon in Moon Jelly Blue or Chartreuse, and Flame/Copper have been netting consistent results. Needlefish Red Dot Frog and Dick Nite Copper Red Head are also working. Top lining Wooly bugers or rooster tails in the early morning are said to be the hot tip.

Trolling for bass, work the edges of the weed beds and brush. Try Rooster Tails, Rattle Traps or Lunker Hunt Frogs.

Fly fishermen will have noticed the damsels and Hex have both slowed down. Damsel pre-emerger, Hex pre-emerger, Calibates, BH Flashback pheasant tail and wooley buggers are the best bet.

Free fishing day

Saturday, Sept. 5 is the second free fishing day of the year in California. Coincidently, the Annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby is that same day, right in the middle of Labor Day Weekend. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department,” said Jim Graham at J&J Grizzly Store.

