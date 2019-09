Cheering the Portola football team to victory Sept. 20 are the PHS cheerleaders with TJ Tiger on the field with a stellar halftime performance. PHS cheer squad members are: Trinity Rogers, Leia Wearin, Mikayla Smith, Maryn Hart, Brianna Adams in back, Summer Harris, Cassandra Torres, Isabell Allingham in back, Charity Rogers, Naomi Juarez and TJ the Tiger.