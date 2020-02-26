Tigers climb the ladder in CIF Northern Section playoffs

The final league game before playoffs for the Portola High School Tigers was with Esparto.

PHS won 65-20 on Feb. 13. Senior Margaret Canseco led the Tigers with 21 points, Mya Wilson scored 10, Mikayla Segna 8 and Sophie Ward 7 points. This win marked game 14 in the Tiger winning streak.

The winning Tiger team was first matched against the Biggs Wolverines on Feb. 20 in Portola for the CIF NS quarterfinals. The Tigers won 63-24 and moved on to play the Colusa Red Hawks on Feb. 25. Look for individual stats on both games in next weeks Sports Section.

Portola boys playoff

The Tigers lost their first round in the CIF playoffs to the Hamilton Braves 73-63 on Feb. 19 at PHS. Portola took the lead in the first quarter, 17-14. The teams matched each other with 9 points each in the second quarter, leaving the Tigers in the lead, 26-23.

Hamilton warmed up after the half to outscore the Tigers by a few points and take the lead, 47-40. The fourth quarter was a high scoring battle as the Braves landed 26 points and the Tigers added 23.

The boys from Hamilton took home the win and moved on in the playoffs.

Portola Tiger and senior JT Massey claimed the game as his own, scoring 22 points. Owen Bowling scored 11, Dylan Gonsalvez added 9, Sean Sheridan 8, Mario Ruiz 7, Keegan Folchi 5 points, Shane Curren 3 and James Sampson 1.

The Tiger team landed five of 16 long 3-point shots. Sheridan scored on two, Folchi, Gonsalvez and Massey all scored with one.

Massey and Ruiz both scored on three of four free throw opportunities. Curren scored on one of one and Sampson and Bowling both added a point scoring on one of two chances each.

Folchi instigated six turnovers, Gonsalvez five, Ruiz four, Massey three, Cody Callahan, Curren and Sampson all pulled off two. Enrique Flores and Bowling both had a turnover each.

Massey not only scored heavily, he led gathering rebounds with 10. Folchi picked up seven defensive rebounds and one offense. Ruiz picked up six rebounds, Xavier Avila and Gonsalvez four each, Sheridan and Bowling two each. Callahan and Sampson picked up one each.

While leading in scoring and gathering rebounds, Massey picked up the most personal fouls on the Tiger team but managed to stay in the game being credited with four. Folchi racked up three, Ruiz, Sheridan and Bowling all were given two.

And that’s a wrap. Head basketball coach Tim Brubaker will step into the sunlight as he doubles as the head Tiger baseball coach. The Portola athletes can aim their sights toward the greening baseball field and the snow-free diamond. Or in some cases, Owen Bowling, the scenic golf courses of Plumas County.