Wednesday, March 18, 2020


Sports 

Tigers warm up

Staff

The Tigers are schooled by the Loyalton baseball team March 10 with a grizzly score of 19-6, an improvement over the last meeting that ended 10-0. Tigers standing from left: assistant coach Matt Brubaker, assistant coach Kris Wicks, Cade Wilmer, Sage Adam, Justin Wicks, James Sampson, Sean Sheridan, Jackson Powell, head coach Tim Brubaker, assistant coach Spencer Brubaker. Kneeling from left: Jonathon Fish, Brandon Cokor, Elijah Lopez, Zach Mulhall, Irving Juarez and Gabriel Ismero. Not pictured: Jaden Bok. Photo by Kim Wilmer

