Volcanoes take top spot

The Chester High School wrestling team traveled to Anderson with four wrestlers for the Nor Cal Wrestling Championships on Jan. 3 and 4.

Logan Oswold wrestled in the 138 lb. division and won two matches, lost two. Joe Garrett wrestled two matches in the 145 lb. division. Trenton Longacre wrestled the 132 lb. division and won two matches, lost two matches.Bonner Montgomery wrestled the 138 lb. division winning four matches.

Montgomery was voted Most Outstanding Middleweight by the coaches at the tournament.

“All of the wrestlers are working hard in the practice room improving their techniques and endurance,” said Chester Volcano head wrestling coach Clay Montgomery. The Volcano wrestling team travel to Corning this weekend to compete Jan. 18, then travel to Fernley on Jan. 24 and 25 to compete in Nevada.

The Volcanoes will host the Shasta Cascade League competition in Chester on Feb. 7 and 8, and then set their sites on the Small School Sub Section matches in Alturas on Feb. 15.

The Northern Section Masters are Feb. 21 and 22 in Redding.