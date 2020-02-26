Wrestlers move on from Alturas to Redding

The Small School Sub Section is a very large competition in Alturas, a long way out, but a beautiful winter drive full of yellow grasses highlighted by lingering snow.

This year’s challenges took place Feb. 15. Schools from all over the North State come out for this competition and in the process find out just exactly what lay ahead at the NorCal championships in Redding on Feb. 21-22.

If the cards fall just right athletes head to the State Championships in Bakersfield starting this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29.

Chester wrestlers

“We had four wrestlers travel to Modoc for the Small Schools tournament,” said CHS wrestling coach Clay Montgomery. “Callum Kremer at 132 lbs., Bonner Montgomery at 138 lbs., Parker Montgomery at 145 lbs., and Joe Garrett at 152 lbs.”

Callum and Bonner were both champions in their weight divisions (winning first place) and Parker Montgomery took the fourth-place title.

First through fourth place finishers move on to the Masters Tournament held in Redding, Feb 21-22. At Masters the top two places will qualify for the California state tournament in Bakersfield this weekend, Feb. 28-29.

Quincy wrestlers

In Sacramento Feb. 14-15 during the Northern Section CIF Girls Northern Regionals Wrestling Tournament, QHS’ Aryann Simpson won eighth place at 101 lbs. and qualified for the Girls Section Tournament in Stockton.

Moving onto Quincy’s Alturas participation, QHS’ Russell Nickerson won first place at 120 lbs. and qualified for the Boys Northern Section Wrestling Tournament in Redding. It was the second time that Nickerson has won the division championship title. Also wrestling at 120 lbs., Quinton Vert won sixth place at 106 lbs. on Feb. 15 during the Division 3 & 4 Boys Wrestling Tournament.

Kody King wrestles at 152 and won third place to qualify for Redding. Devin Vert won fourth place at 106 lbs., which qualified him to move on and compete in Redding. Another qualifier for the Redding tournament was Trevor Dawkins at 138 lbs. after he earned fifth place in Alturas.

Quincy wrestler Jacob McAllister competed at 145 lbs. and earned sixth place.

“So Quincy sent eight wrestlers to the Division Tournament(s), with seven of them placing and five advancing to the Section(s) Wrestling Tournament,” said wrestling coach Russell Nickerson, II. “That is pretty amazing for a small school like ours.”

Alturas placers

1st Place

120-Russell Nickerson, III

132-Callum Kremer

138-Bonner Montgomery

3rd Place:

152-Kody King

4th place

106 Devin Vert

145-Parker Montgomery

5th place

138-Trever Dawkins

6th place

120-Quinton Vert

145-Jacob McAllister

8th place

101 Aryann Simpson