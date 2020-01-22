Young Volcano wrestlers take trophies at tournament in Sacramento

Chester Wrestling traveled to Sacramento for the 2020 Tim Brown Memorial Tournament on Jan. 10-11.

There were 91 schools from mostly central and southern California competing. The Chester team had five athletes compete.

In the freshman- sophomore division, Chester freshman wrestler Joe Garrett wrestled in the 152-lb division and earned fifth place. Volcano freshman Logan Oswold won all of his matches in the 138-lb division and came home with first place for CHS. Chester freshman Parker Montgomery wrestled in the 145-lb division, winning all of his matches and also took first place.

“The varsity division has some of the best wrestlers in the state,” said CHS photographer Kristen Montgomery. Competing in the varsity division, Chester senior wrester Trenton Longacre wrestled in the 132-lb weight class. Longacre won three matches and lost two. Volcano senior Bonner Montgomery wrestled in the 138-lb division and came home with sixth place.

The Chester wrestling team competed in Corning on Saturday, Jan. 18, and will travel to Fernley, Nevada, to test their skills at the annual two-day tournament Jan. 24 -25.

The Shasta Cascade League Tournament has had a date change; it will take place a week earlier than originally scheduled. Wrestlers will converge Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at Chester High School for the big deal.

This tournament is the best (closest) opportunity for Plumas residents to see their teams in action. Quincy High School Trojans and Chester High Volcanoes will meet schools from around Northern California on the mats at Chester High.

The final competitions are nearing, Saturday, Feb. 15, is the Small School Sub Section in Alturas, and the North Section Masters takes place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-22, in Redding. The last match on the schedule is the State Championships in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29.