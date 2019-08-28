Youngsters mend mountain trails

The Storrie high school crew finished its five-week run Aug 8.This is a partnership with the Plumas National Forest and fire restoration funds. The crew spent five weeks out on the Beckwourth, Mt. Hough and the Almanor ranger districts on the Plumas and Lassen National Forests.

The crew dug drains on Round and Silver Lake trails in Lakes Basin. They worked on the entire length of Right Hand Branch brushing, building creek crossings and constructing armored drains while hiking eight-plus miles everyday. The crew also logged out and cleaned up the Pacific Crest Trail north of Chips Creek on the Lassen National Forest and rehabbed the Carter Creek and Butt Mountain trail.

“All of this work was done while camping and living in an intentional community on our awesome public lands in Plumas County,” said Mandy Beatty of Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship. “The crew was lead by SBTS staff Alex Terry and Hayden Lampe who did a terrific job instilling and holding the crew accountable for being on time, cooking their own meals and risk management.”

Student comments include, “I’m proud of the my personal growth.” “I’ve figured out what I want to do in the future.” “Trail Crew has helped me realize where I need to be.”

Another student said, “My favorite project was the bridge because it was both fun and challenging.I learned a lot even about the people I was working with,” Another said, “I’m most proud of finally opening my eyes and realizing to get to know people and their story first before judging them.” Another added, “You make a lot of great memories, learn a lot and its just a great experience.”